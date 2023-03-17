“Always united” – Vlahovic thanks his Juventus teammates after ending his drought

After failing to find the back of the net in his recent outings, Dusan Vlahovic finally managed to end his drought, albeit from a fortunate spot kick that crept just under the goalkeeper.

The Serbian thought he had broken the deadlock earlier against Freiburg, but his initial goal was disallowed due to offside following an intervention from VAR.

Nevertheless, the striker made amends with the net when he converted his penalty kick late in the first half, paving the way for the Old Lady’s qualification to the Europa League quarter-finals.

The former Fiorentina man explained the importance of scoring for strikers, while making sure to thank his teammates and the club for their continuous support.

Vlahovic also admitted that he still has a lot more to offer, hoping to deliver improved displays in his next outings.