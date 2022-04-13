Ambitious Aston Villa wants to beat Juventus to sign a defender

Aston Villa has become the latest club to show interest in Juventus’ target Matthias Ginter.

The German defender has been on the radar of the Bianconeri in the last few months as they target defensive reinforcements.

A summer move for him could be on the cards and joining a top side like Juve from Borussia Monchengladbach should be a straightforward decision.

However, could the lure of playing in the Premier League change his mind? If that could happen, then he has one suitor from the competition that Juve should be worried about.

Calciomercato claims Steven Gerrard’s Villa wants to add him to their squad in the summer as well.

The Liverpool legend wants to turn the club into one of the European campaigners in England and they will back him with the players that he needs.

However, Juve should convince Ginter to join them with the guarantee of winning trophies and competing in the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Ginter is one of the best defenders we can add to our squad as injuries plague Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini is close to retiring from the game.

At 28, he is very experienced and should slot into our team with insignificant problems.