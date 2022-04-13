Matthias Ginter
Transfer News

Ambitious Aston Villa wants to beat Juventus to sign a defender

April 13, 2022 - 9:45 am

Aston Villa has become the latest club to show interest in Juventus’ target Matthias Ginter.

The German defender has been on the radar of the Bianconeri in the last few months as they target defensive reinforcements.

 A summer move for him could be on the cards and joining a top side like Juve from Borussia Monchengladbach should be a straightforward decision.

However, could the lure of playing in the Premier League change his mind? If that could happen, then he has one suitor from the competition that Juve should be worried about.

Calciomercato claims Steven Gerrard’s Villa wants to add him to their squad in the summer as well.

The Liverpool legend wants to turn the club into one of the European campaigners in England and they will back him with the players that he needs.

However, Juve should convince Ginter to join them with the guarantee of winning trophies and competing in the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Ginter is one of the best defenders we can add to our squad as injuries plague Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini is close to retiring from the game. 

At 28, he is very experienced and should slot into our team with insignificant problems.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Former Brazilian superstar urges clubs to compete for Juventus man

April 13, 2022
Alessandro Del Piero

Juventus legend reveals he could have joined European giant but stayed loyal

April 13, 2022
Salihamidzic

Video – On this day, Salihamidzic decided a thriller between Juventus and Milan

April 12, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.