Ambitious English club wants to sign Juventus’ midfielder

Aston Villa is pursuing a deal for Rodrigo Bentancur as they continue to bolster their squad.

Bentancur remains an important player for Juventus and has featured in almost 20 league matches this season.

However, The Daily Mail says the Bianconeri will listen to offers for his signature.

Villa has been busy in this transfer window as they look to back the impressive Steven Gerrard as their manager.

The former Liverpool midfielder is being tasked with making them a top club, and he has a list of targets to help him achieve that.

The report says one of them is Bentancur and they have already opened preliminary talks with the Bianconeri over signing him.

The Uruguayan is facing a lot of competition for a place in the Juve midfield, even though that position is a problem spot for the club so far.

Juve FC Says

Bentancur is still just 24 and has a lot more to offer to us if he remains at the club.

However, he hasn’t been outstanding so far and it might be best that we sell him and sign a replacement that is more suited to Max Allegri’s style.

The midfielder could fetch us some good money that we can use to sign Dusan Vlahovic.