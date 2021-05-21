Ambitious Serie B side trying to tempt Juventus legend to join them

Gianluigi Buffon will leave Juventus at the end of this season, but the 43-year-old doesn’t look like he would be retiring soon.

The former Italy number one has announced his departure and helped Juve to win the Coppa Italia this week.

But he might get the chance to play Serie B football from next season.

Ambitious Monza has made him a target as they continue to push for promotion to the Italian top flight.

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani texted Buffon after he announced that he would leave Juventus, according to Il Corriere newspaper via Football Italia.

The report says, there is no offer on the table yet, but they are keen to make him their goalkeeper from next season.

They face serious competition for his signature because Tuttosport via the same report claims that Parma, Olympiakos, Galatasaray and Porto are all also interested in signing him.

Buffon has been around for a long time, yet he is still very fit and also delivers fine performances between the sticks when he gets a chance to feature for Juve.

It would be interesting to see where his career takes him next, but he would always remain a legend to the Bianconeri fans.