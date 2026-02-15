Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni was chastised for his demeanour against Juventus in Saturday’s Derby d’Italia.

The big showdown was marred by a controversial incident that ensued just before the interval. Bastoni, who picked up a loose ball, charged forward on the counter before falling to the ground, claiming a foul on Pierre Kalulu.

Federico La Penna was quick to oblige, showing the Juventus defender a second yellow card, thus leaving the Bianconeri with a man down for the majority of the contest.

Massimo Ambrosini thinks Alessandro Bastoni embarrassed himself

Afterwards, the replays clearly showed that the Italian centre-back had deceived the referee, as there was hardly any contact with his French opponent.

Former Italian referee Luca Marelli confirmed this episode constituted a simulation that should have resulted in a second yellow card for Bastoni instead of Kalulu.

In addition to deliberately getting his opponent sent off, the Atalanta youth product was seen wildly celebrating his mischief, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of impartial fans and pundits.

Alessandro Bastoni (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Former Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini argued that Bastoni did not cover himself in glory with this notorious act.

“Bastoni made a bad impression,” said the retired midfielder during his post-match appearance on DAZN via IlBianconero.

“When I was on the pitch, I sometimes exaggerated and drew contact, and both I and others caused the referee to make a mistake, but that reaction was excessive.

“I know Alessandro, and I think these celebrations are over the top; they don’t do justice to the sport or to himself.”

Hernanes irritated with the ‘wrong’ rules that caused Juventus defeat

Ambrosini’s punditry colleague Hernanes was even more animated in his reaction, suggesting he might turn down a call from DAZN, as he’s no longer enjoying football with attitudes like Bastoni’s.

“I’m thinking about next year. If Dazn calls me, I won’t come to talk about these things, about the rules,” said former Lazio, Inter and Juventus midfielder (via JuventusNews24).

“I’d like to talk about football, and this isn’t football. Attitudes like Bastoni’s must be fought.”

Juventus ended up losing the game 2-3, as Piotr Zielinski struck a winner late in the contest.

However, Hernanes insists that the result cannot be considered a defeat for the Bianconeri, while urging the league’s organisers to make the right adjustments to avoid these anti-climactic incidents.

“Juve didn’t lose today. This can’t be considered a defeat, at least on a sporting level,” argued the ‘Prophet’.

“This is a defeat because of the rules, which are extremely wrong, because I don’t know how many months I’ve been saying that the rules need to be changed.

“I know they can’t be changed during the season, but this is another mistake. They’re doing incredible damage and still don’t want to change the rules, so they’re wrong twice.”