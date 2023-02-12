Ambrossini says Juventus dropped their levels in the second half

Massimo Ambrosini has commented on Juventus’ performance in their 1-0 win against Fiorentina and says they dropped their levels in the second half.

Max Allegri’s men have been struggling recently and need to build a winning run to end this season well.

Although La Viola has not had a good term, they had plenty of motivation to earn something from the game.

Juve started as the better side and took the lead while looking for more goals. The black and whites were easily the best side in the fixture and were confident they could end the game with the points.

But they seemed to tire in the latter stages of the game and Fiorentina nearly earned a share of the spoils. Ambrosini watched the game and said via Tuttojuve:

“It (Juventus) went down a lot, but Fiorentina was growing physically. Juve needed to limit supplies, perhaps for this reason Chiesa also came out, because Fiorentina was putting many balls in the area”.

Like most Italian clubs, Fiorentina ups their level when they face Juventus and always makes it hard for us to earn all the points.

Our boys deserve credit for how they dealt with them and we also had some luck in the fixture, but the key thing is that we secured victory.