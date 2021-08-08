Amidst the delays, several clubs are asking about signing Dybala

Juventus has been struggling to tie Paulo Dybala down to a new contract this summer and he has just 11 months left on his current one.

The attacker and the Bianconeri want to continue their relationship, but they have to reach an agreement for that to happen.

Juve has been in talks with him for some time now, but a breakthrough has been hard to find.

As they continue looking for an agreement, Gazzetta delo Sport via Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri risk losing the attacker.

Even though he wants to stay, the report claims that several clubs are monitoring his situation at Juve.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan have all asked about taking him away from Turin.

The Bianconeri remains committed to building their team around the former Palermo man, but if they cannot find an agreement soon, that might not happen.

Massimiliano Allegri has confidence in his abilities and the returning manager will be keen to see them agree over his signature sooner rather than later.

Dybala has a point to prove in the upcoming season after he struggled for form in the 2020/2021 season.

He is set to miss Juve’s match against Barcelona today for fitness reasons and he would hope he gets back fit for the start of actual business later in the month.