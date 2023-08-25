Sofyan Amrabat’s departure from Fiorentina appears imminent, with both Juventus and Manchester United expressing strong interest in securing his services.

Although Liverpool has also indicated interest in acquiring Amrabat, it seems that the attention from Juventus and Manchester United is more substantial.

Currently established as one of the premier midfielders in Serie A, Amrabat is poised to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Juventus has been actively seeking to bolster their midfield during this transfer window and is pleased that Amrabat remains available. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest is equally genuine and noteworthy.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Amrabat is in a state of anticipation, awaiting either Juventus or Manchester United to negotiate an agreement with Fiorentina. This will enable him to swiftly transition to his new club.

Amrabat has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe in the last year and we would benefit from signing him.

But it remains to be seen why we have not sealed the deal for him because he is one player we need in our squad as soon as possible.

If we do not act fast, he will move to Manchester United and we will struggle to compete if they table a bid for him.