“An example for everyone” – Ronaldo praised by Man United star

Starting as a wide forward before cutting into the middle, one can argue that Marcus Rashford is the closest thing to Cristiano Ronaldo that Manchester United have at the moment.

The Portuguese star rose to prominence during his time at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, and a whole generation of young talents grew up watching his fabulous skills on the ball.

CR7 remains a largely popular figure at his former club, and Rashford only had words of praise for his older counterpart.

The England star was speaking at a press conference ahead of the Three Lions encounter against their Scottish neighbors on Friday night, and said that he’d love to go head-to-head against Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“It would be a great experience to face Portugal. Cristiano is a fantastic player, and it has become the norm for him to break all the records,” said the Man United striker according to ilBianconero.

“Throughout his career, he always played at a high level. The first time I saw him play he was not the Ronaldo of today or five years ago.

“Back then, he would always try to take on his opponent in one on one situations. Over the years he has become a goal and assist machine. Nothing negative can be said about him, at 36 he still scores a lot and is an example for everyone,” Concluded the Englishman.

The Juventus star scored a late brace in Portugal’s opening fixture against Hungary, cementing himself as the best goal scorer in the tournament’s history with 11 goals in total.