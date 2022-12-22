Former Juventus man David Trezeguet has heaped praise on the Bianconeri midfielder Adrien Rabiot after his stunning form started getting noticed.

For much of his time at Juve, Rabiot has been criticized for being passive in games, but Max Allegri knows his importance and continues to field the midfielder.

He added goals to his game this term, and the important strikes he has delivered to the club have made fans begin to see how good he is.

However, Trezeguet is one of those who always knew he was a good player. The ex-striker said via Football Italia:

“We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different.

“He is world class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”

Juve FC Says

Most of us admittedly did not rate Rabiot so much before this season, and he is now proving us wrong, including some club executives.

If they considered him a top player, they should have offered him a new deal long before now, as he did well on the club’s books.

Hopefully, we can still convince him to stay. Otherwise, we must cash in on him in January.