Following a third negative result in a row, the work of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is once again coming under great scrutiny.

The 56-year-old had seemingly navigated away from last season’s trouble by starting the current campaign on a high note, thus putting a halt to the #AllegriOut movement.

Nevertheless, fans and pundits alike are once again questioning the manager’s work, especially after back-to-back defeats against Inter and Udinese that put the team’s title aspirations to bed.

Aside from the final result, the Bianconeri appeared short of ideas, while the tactician’s second-half tweaks failed to spark an uprising on both occasions.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) believes that the club won’t manage to open another winning cycle with Allegri in charge.

The pink newspaper describes this notion as an illusory thought.

“If anyone assumed that Allegri could reopen a winning cycle, yesterday’s defeat demonstrated that it was an illusory thought,” argued GdS.

“Maybe Allegri is right to sow doubts about his future. Maybe it’s time for Juve to imagine something different.

“He couldn’t have picked a worse day or way to equal Marcello Lippi’s 405 Juventus benchmark.”

Prior to the match, Juventus president Massimo Ferrero presented Allegri with an award after equalling Lippi’s number of appearances (405) in the club’s dugout.

The manager’s future remains in doubt for next season. While he still has another year on his contract, it remains to be seen if the two parties are still willing to prolong their collaboration,