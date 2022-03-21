“An important victory” Chiellini celebrates two wins after Salernitana game

Giorgio Chiellini celebrated two wins yesterday as Juventus beat Salernitana in Serie A.

The 2-0 win ensures the Bianconeri get back to form after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in midweek.

He played only the first 45 minutes of the clash and he didn’t re-emerge after the break.

It seems to be a tactical decision and Juve still hung on and won the match with a clean sheet.

After the game, he celebrated the win on his Instagram account and also revealed that he has now equalled the appearance of legendary Italian defender, Gaetano Scirea, for the club.

It was his 552nd appearance for the Bianconeri and revealed the news on his Instagram page.

He posted an image of himself and accompanied it with the caption: “An important victory on a special day for me: 552 Juventus appearances like the legend Gaetano Scirea.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is already a legendary figure in Italian football and he is an important part of Juventus’ modern history.

The Azzurri defender is already 37, but he doesn’t seem close to stopping playing.

He is looking to be in the national team squad for the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar if he is fit.