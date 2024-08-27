Juventus secured a 3-0 win against Verona in their second Serie A game of the season, placing them at the top of the league standings.

With a new manager in charge, many expected Juventus to struggle while adapting to his system, especially given how different it is from the previous coach’s approach.

However, the Bianconeri have shown they can adjust quickly and have looked like a transformed team since the start of the season.

Their pre-season performances didn’t inspire much confidence, but they have begun the campaign strongly, winning both of their opening Serie A matches. More victories are likely to follow.

Inter Milan remains the favorite to win the Scudetto this season due to their experienced and stable squad. However, Juventus is emerging as a serious contender, and journalist Enzo Bucchioni suggests that they are now Inter’s main challengers.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s true that it’s August football, but this Juve already has a strong personality, it has a football culture impressed by Motta in a month and a half with extraordinary work. It’s Inter’s rival”.

Juve FC Says

We have started this season very well, but we must stay focused and humble because we haven’t won anything yet.