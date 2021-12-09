“An incredible emotion,” Juventus’ youngster describes his feeling after making his debut

Fabio Miretti was handed a surprising debut for Juventus in their match against Malmo in the Champions League last night.

Max Allegri rested some of his first-teamers and gave chances to a few youngsters on the bench.

One of them is Miretti, who has been doing great in the Juve youth teams.

He has been on the cusp of the first team but still didn’t expect to get his Bianconeri debut so soon.

Allegri placed him on the bench in the match and subbed him on for Rodrigo Bentancur in the 90th minute.

It is a moment that would live long in the youngster’s memory and he spoke about it after the match.

Miretti tells JTV as quoted by Il Bianconero: “An incredible emotion, the dream of every child who, from an early age, makes the juvenile process of Juve is to make his debut in front of his fans: an emotion never felt before!

“When coach Allegri told me to come but I tried to keep her away this joy, I thought now to focus on the reality of the Champions League and I got good reasons.

“In the Under 23 I was confronted with the butt of the adults, I feel a lot better both from the human aspect as well as from the purely technical one.

“I dedicate this debut in the first team to all the team-mates and coaches who have helped me, and to the family and girlfriend who have been and will always be close to me.”

Juve FC Says

Critics have often accused Allegri of not giving chances to youngsters at Juventus.

The gaffer prefers using experienced players who he believes know how to navigate through difficult situations in matches.

However, his record with youngsters simply goes unnoticed. He handed Moise Kean his debut for Juve and has given a few other young players chances to shine for the club.

Hopefully, more Juve academy graduates will feature in matches for the senior team this season.