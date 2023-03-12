An interesting exchange idea between Juventus and PSG emerges

Juventus and PSG have done some business in the past, with Leandro Paredes joining the Bianconeri from the Parisians in the last summer transfer window.

In the next one, both clubs could swap players with a new report floating an exciting idea.

The report on Tuttomercatoweb claims if Christophe Galtier is sacked as the PSG manager, Zinedine Zidane is likely to replace him.

The ex-Real Madrid man wants to work with Paul Pogba and will be ready to swap Marco Verratti for the Frenchman.

Verratti has been one of the best midfielders in the world for much of his time in Paris, yet Zidane has no issue sending him to Turin in exchange for Pogba.

Juve FC Says

Verratti is one of the best Italian midfielders in the world and will likely add value to our squad if we add him to the group.

The Azzurri star will probably also jump at the chance of returning to Italy after several years in France on the books of the Parisians.

However, Pogba has only just started playing for the club and might feel he owes us some loyalty for being patient through his injury ordeal.

Whether the deal will happen or not, we need the World Cup winner to be in top shape for the rest of this season.