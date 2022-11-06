An internal legal conflict in Elkann household could shake Juve’s hierarchy

When Gianni Agnelli was still alive, Il Avvocato was the undisputed head of the Agnelli family, and subsequently the ultimate patron at Juventus.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been this straight-forward following his death in 2003. His grandson John Elkann became the De Facto heir of Gianni’s assets, but his lack of interest in football prompted him to appoint his cousin Andrea Agnelli as club president in 2010.

But according to Milan Finanza via la Gazzetta dello Sport, an internal legal conflict could shake the foundation of the Agnelli-Elkann family, putting the Bianconeri’s hierarchy in question.

Apparently, Gianni Agnelli’s lone daughter Margherita has opened a claim against her three children John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann, and the trial will begin on Monday.

Margherita claims that she had been illegally ousted from the the inheritance of her father Gianni and her mother Marella Caracciolo in favor of her three children, and this includes shares at Juventus and Ferrari.

According to Italian laws, the legal heir has the right to claim up to 50% of the whole inheritance. The source claims that Margherita will attempt to prove that her mother was a resident of Italy rather than Switzerland in order to take advantage of this rule.

On the other hand, John Elkann and his siblings will argue that their mother had already renounced her rights in the succession in a settlement worth 1.2 billion euros.