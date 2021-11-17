An international roundup for Juventus players who were in action on Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be a busy day for Juventus players who were representing their countries on international duty.

Adrien Rabiot is not exactly the most popular player in Turin at the moment, nonetheless, he delivered a solid performance for France who beat Finland 2-0 away from home. The former PSG man played a part in both goals.

Also in the northern Europe, the Netherlands booked their ticked to Qatar 2022 thanks two late goals against Norway. Matthijs de Ligt started the match and was reliable as ever at the back.

In Wales, Aaron Ramesy and company snatched a 1-1 draw against the almighty Belgium (who were already qualified). This point proved to be crucial for the Welsh who booked their placed in the playoffs with a second place finish in their group.

In South America, Danilo and Alex Sandro took the field for Brazil against their Argentine hosts. The great clash ended goalless, as Argentina join their rivals by gaining their ticket to the upcoming World Cup.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Bentancur played for the entire 90 minutes against Bolivia, but Uruguay’s qualifying hopes took another blow following a 0-3 defeat.

In North America, The United States were held to a draw by Jamaica thanks to Michail Antonio’s wonder goal, but Weston McKennie missed the encounter due to a suspension.