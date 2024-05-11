Nicolo Fagioli is counting the days until he can become eligible to play for Juventus again.

The midfielder was handed a lengthy ban at the end of last year after admitting to suffering from a gambling addiction.

It was a stunning revelation, and he has now paid the price, but Juventus supported him all the way. The club continued to pay his wages and even handed him a new contract.

Fagioli has been out of action for seven months already, and a date has now been set for his return to action.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Fagioli can get involved in Juventus’ matches from the 20th of May.

This means he will miss the Coppa Italia final, but he can feature in the last two games of the season against Bologna and Monza.

Juve FC Says

This ban has been an unfortunate incident in Fagioli’s career, but the midfielder will learn from it and we support him to return to action and do well for us.

He knows he owes the club for the support it showed him during this tough period.

We just need him to stay focused from now on and ensure that he only does the most important things for every footballer.