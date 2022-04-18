Ancelotti delivers a verdict on the current Juventus team

Carlo Ancelotti believes this is a transition period for Juventus and it is understandable that they could finish fourth in consecutive seasons.

The Bianconeri had won nine successive league titles before Inter Milan ended their dominance last season.

Juve brought Max Allegri back to wrestle the Serie A crown from their rivals, but his first season has been a poor one for the club and this campaign will be another one without a league title.

These two campaigns have been the most painful to some generation of the club’s fans, but Real Madrid manager, Ancelotti, understands and says they have invested well and will soon get out of their slump.

He tells Radio Anch’io lo Sport as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus’ fourth place for the second time in a row is a bit surprising yes. a period of transition. They made important investments like Vlahovic and I think he can get back to competing.”

Juve FC Says

Nothing prepares you for a period like this when you just see your club struggle to compete with others for a competition it has dominated for a long time previously.

Sometimes this drought lasts for long, but Juve has been recruiting well and we should win back our league title next season.