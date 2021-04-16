Ancelotti gives an update on the future of Juventus target

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Everton is open to negotiating the permanent transfer of Moise Kean with PSG, but the striker will return to England if an agreement cannot be reached.

Kean has been in fine form for the French side and he is making them think about keeping him permanently.

However, he also has interest from Juventus with the Bianconeri keen to bring back the striker whom they groomed.

His first choice team might be the French side and there have been talks of the Ligue 1 holders speaking with Everton about keeping him permanently.

However, Ancelotti appears to suggest that no talks have taken place and leaves the door open for the striker to leave.

“I don’t have to convince [Kean] to stay at Everton. This is what the papers say. He is on loan and he has to come back,” Everton boss Ancelotti said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“If Paris Saint-Germain want him, they have to open discussions about him. We are open [to negotiations] but if nothing happens then he will be an Everton player next season and an important player.”

With the Toffees open to selling him, Juve can take advantage and convince him to return to Turin instead of extending his stay with PSG.

It would be interesting to see if the striker picks a return to Italy over remaining with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.