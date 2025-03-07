Lilian Thuram, the legendary French defender, played for Juventus in the late 1990s and early 2000s, leaving a lasting impact on the club. Now, in a remarkable continuation of family tradition, his son Khephren Thuram has followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Bianconeri. Khephren joined Juventus at the beginning of this season, adding to the growing legacy of the Thuram family at the club. His brother, Marcus Thuram, has also made a name for himself in Serie A, currently playing for Inter Milan, where he played a crucial role in their Scudetto-winning campaign last season.

As the season has progressed, Khephren has developed significantly, quickly establishing himself as an important player at Allianz Stadium. His growth has been a point of pride for Juventus, who invested in him at the start of the campaign. Meanwhile, Marcus continues to make significant contributions at Inter Milan, further solidifying his reputation as one of Serie A’s top players.

With both brothers now playing in Italy’s top tier, it is natural to compare them to their father, Lilian, who was a legendary player for both club and country. Lilian Thuram had an illustrious career with Juventus, and his contributions on the pitch made him one of the best defenders in the world during his prime. He was a key figure in Serie A, having played for Parma before moving to Juventus, and later, he achieved success with the French national team, including winning the 1998 World Cup.

Despite the promising careers of Khephren and Marcus, the question arises: How do they compare to their father’s remarkable achievements and legacy? According to Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with Lilian Thuram during the early stages of his managerial career at Parma, the elder Thuram remains the best of the three, stating:

“I saw Marcus Thuram as a child, he was born in Parma, when I trained his father Lilian there, now I see that he has become a closet. His brother is also very good, but the best was his father.”

Ancelotti’s praise of Lilian Thuram suggests that, while his sons are undoubtedly talented and have made a significant impact in Serie A, their father’s level of skill and achievement still stands above theirs. As someone who worked closely with Lilian, Ancelotti’s opinion carries weight, and it highlights the exceptional nature of the senior Thuram’s career.