Ancelotti names the club he wants to win the league, but admits the season is long

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about the Serie A title race and admitted he would like for Napoli to win.

However, he also admits this season is long, and there is no guarantee the Partinopei can end with the title.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Advice? I absolutely don’t want to give any, I just hope that a team like Napoli can finally manage to win the Scudetto. The advantage is important, but the season is long.”

Even Napoli knows this will be a tough task, and the long break has afforded everyone a chance to plan for the season again.

This means most clubs will have a different second half of the term. Those who underperformed before now could do better, while those at the top could falter.

So any club can still win the league, and Juve will want to be the side that gets the title.

Juve FC Says

We are putting Napoli under a lot of pressure with our emergence as one of the in-form teams and this second half could see them struggle to cope.

But we must also do our job and ensure we are ready to take advantage if they slip up.