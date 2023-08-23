Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on the potential contenders for the Serie A title this season, especially in light of Juventus’ strong start to the campaign.

Juventus secured a victory in their opening match against Udinese, providing the ideal start. However, Ancelotti emphasises that the season is still in its early stages, and while Juventus has displayed promise, other title contenders have also begun their campaigns on a positive note.

Ancelotti acknowledges Juventus as one of the favourites to clinch the title, but he also highlights that there are other competitive clubs that could potentially emerge as champions, making the Serie A race intriguing and unpredictable.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t know is perhaps the easiest answer.

“But there’s a specific focus on four teams: Napoli, Milan, Inter and Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We are just a game into the new season, so it is hard to tell who could win the league but that will not stop people from giving their opinions at every stage of the season, it is what has always been done.

We can be sure that we have the team to compete and if the players do well, we can win the league and cup double.