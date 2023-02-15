Ancelotti says Madrid will rely on Benzema amidst Vlahovic rumours

Carlo Ancelotti insists Karim Benzema remains Real Madrid’s main striker amidst rumours that the Spanish side wants Dusan Vlahovic.

Benzema has been struggling with different fitness problems this season, which is a clear sign that age is finally catching up on him.

The Frenchman is likely already thinking about retiring and Madrid will be on the lookout for a successor for him.

Vlahovic is one of the most accomplished young strikers in the world who could be the leading man at Madrid for around a decade.

Some reports say they like the Serbian and want him in their squad at the end of this season. But when asked, Ancelotti said via Football Italia:

“The fact that Madrid need a No.9 is an opinion. We have Karim, who is no longer a kid but will be with us next season.

“This is not the right time to think about the next season, now we have a game in La Liga and then in the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our most important players and we have to keep the former Fiorentina man if we are serious people.

The striker will always have admiring glances, but it is up to us to show we are not a selling club.