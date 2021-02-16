Ancelotti tells Everton how much to invest in Juventus man

A report from France via Calciomercato claims that Carlo Ancelotti remains keen on signing Adrien Rabiot and the Italian manager has even told Everton how much to invest in him.

Rabiot has struggled to find playing time at Juventus this season following the arrival of Arthur.

He is now behind even Rodrigo Bentancur in Turin and that could see him leave Juve in the summer.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him, but a reunion with Ancelotti is now looking more likely.

The Frenchman played under the current Everton boss during their time at PSG and he now wants the more matured midfielder in his English team.

The report says the former Milan coach has told Everton to invest 30m euros in signing him.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer, but he is at the club on a huge salary.

Juve knows that he is a top player even if he doesn’t play for them regularly and they will look to make as much as they can from his sale.

The Toffees will also have to be willing to pay his huge salary if they want him to join them as he still has a good few years left on his current deal.