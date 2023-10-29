On Saturday, Juventus escaped with all three points thanks to a last-gasp winner from Andrea Cambiaso.

While this was the solitary goal that stood throughout the evening, Moise Kean was unlucky to see two strikes disallowed by VAR.

On the first occasion, his wonderful goal was ruled out due to the most marginal offside one would ever witness.

On the second occasion, the video assistant called the match official to review the action, and the latter overturned his decision due to a foul from Kean on Verona captain Davide Faraoni.

Interestingly, the Inter youth product was caught on camera monitoring the action, only to collapse back to the ground in dramatic fashion after watching the Juventus striker score.

This was an obvious attempt from the Gialloblu skipper to make the most out of the challenge and call for the intervention of VAR.

While Faraoni was certainly successful in his ploy, his play-acting earned him mocking remarks from La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero,

“The award for best interpretation goes to Faraoni,” reported the pink newspaper on the incident.

“He was about to get up, but the moment he saw the ball in the net he collapsed back to the ground as if he had been hit again. The Actors Studio award is his.”

Juventus temporarily sit on top of the table ahead of Milan and Inter’s encounters against Napoli and Roma respectively.