Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has broken his silence over the European Super League after the European Court gave a verdict on their case with UEFA.

There were mixed reactions in the football world yesterday after the court ruled against UEFA and FIFA’s monopoly, essentially paving the way for another competition to be created by anyone.

Agnelli was one of the big players in the Super League and continues to support the idea.

He lost his prestigious positions at UEFA and ECA because of his support of the idea, and the turmoil at Juve saw him lose his place as the club’s president.

Agnelli has led a low-profile life for much of this year and has not been active on social media since January.

Football Italia reveals that he reacted to the news on social media using a popular lyric and wrote the intro of a famous song by U2, ‘Where the Streets Have No Name.’

Before adding: ‘Love football. Fino alla Fine.’

Juve FC Says

Agnelli will be satisfied with that verdict and also feel justified for the fight he and other protagonists have put up.

However, that is his problem now as he no longer works for us, and we will continue to engage in activities that help the club only.