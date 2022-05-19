Andrea Agnelli celebrates 12th anniversary at the helm of Juventus

On the 19th of May 2010, Andrea Agnelli became the president of Juventus Football Club. As a nephew of the great Gianni agnelli and the son of former president Umberto Agnelli, the young patron undoubtedly understood the massive responsibility that accompanies the great post.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old proved to be worthy of the honor. After taking charge of a club that was in shambles, the chairman of the board turned the tide in the Bianconeri’s favor, reclaiming the club’s position as the main force in Italian football during the last decade.

Alongside a group of capable directors (led by Giuseppe Marotta), Agnelli oversaw the longest winning streak in the history of Calcio, with Juventus winning nine straight Scudetto titles.

While his popularity took a hit recently due to the club’s regressing results and the controversial European Super League project, Agnelli still holds the trust of his cousin and Juventus majority owner John Elkann as he celebrates his 12th anniversary as club president.

“In a few days another season under the presidency of Andrea Agnelli will end, the 12th, but we are already thinking about the next one,” reads a statement published by the club’s official website.