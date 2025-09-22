Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has accepted a plea bargain for his role in the infamous Plusvalenza and Prisma cases.

In 2022, the Bianconeri were rocked by the two investigations, the first related to capital gains registered through allegedly illegal practices, and the second based on salary manoeuvres dating back to the Covid-19 era.

These episodes caused the resignation of Agnelli and the rest of the Juventus board in November 2022, reportedly under the pressure of the club’s ownership, particularly his cousin, John Elkann.

Andrea Agnelli & other former Juventus officials accept plea bargains

Despite Agnelli’s departure, the club wasn’t spared, as the sporting trials resulted in a 15-point deduction in the 2022/23 season, later reduced to 10, in addition to a European ban.

Nevertheless, the former president and some of the other top Juventus officials still had to undergo a civil and criminal trial. However, they have managed to avoid being prosecuted by striking a plea bargain in the preliminary hearing.

As Calcio e Finanza reports, the judge has approved these agreements on Monday, resulting in the following bans with immediate suspension: 1 year and 8 months for Andrea Agnelli, 1 year and 2 months for Pavel Nedved, and 1 year and 6 months for Fabio Paratici . Two other defendants received 11 months, while Juventus as a club were fined €156,000.

In the aftermath of the hearing, Agnelli published a statement explaining the reasons why he chose to accept a plea bargain rather than defending his name.

“Today I reiterate my profound respect for the competent authorities called upon to evaluate my actions, fully aware that the sporting and criminal investigations constitute a very burdensome personal matter, but also a useful starting point for future analysis,” wrote the former Juventus president (via IlBianconero).

“The decision to request the application of a suspended sentence, devoid of civil consequences and additional penalties, without acknowledgement of liability, and therefore consistent with my position of innocence, was undoubtedly a very difficult one.

“After much consideration, however, I am convinced that it represents the most appropriate choice, considering that these criminal proceedings, initiated almost four years ago, are still in the initial preliminary hearing phase, and the alternative would have been a limbo destined to drag on for a very long time.

“Therefore, having the opportunity today, I believe it is right to bring this long period to an end, fully complying with the procedures.”

Agnelli remains passionate about Juventus

On another note, Agnelli took the opportunity to affirm his undying love for Juventus and the city of Turin.

“My love for Juventus remains complete and unchanged, as does my connection to Italy, and in particular to Turin, my hometown. My commitment as an investor in the energy transition continues thanks to the development of FIEE, the Italian Energy Efficiency Fund, which has been operating for almost ten years under the guidance of an expert management team.

“I will also continue to passionately dedicate myself to my role as President of the IRCCS Istituto di Candiolo – Fondazione Piemontese per l’Oncologia, a position I have held since 2017 and which makes me proud, thanks to the work of exceptional doctors and researchers who daily fight cancer, while also providing treatment for over thirty-five thousand patients each year.

“Finally, for over two years now, I have lived in Amsterdam, the city where my family and I have chosen to settle, and from where I will build my future plans.”