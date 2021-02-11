Andrea Agnelli is questioned on Luis Suarez investigation

The judges investigating the Luis Suarez language test case have heard from Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli.

The case has remained under investigation with prosecutors keen to find fault with the Bianconeri and punishing those involved in the language test fraud.

Juve wanted to sign the Uruguayan striker last summer, and he needed to pass an Italian language test so that he can qualify as an EU player.

The former Barcelona man passed the test and was given a B1 grade at the University for Foreigners of Perugia.

However, he was then accused of cheating because he had prior knowledge of the questions asked of him.

The player has maintained his innocence, and Juve has also maintained that they never cheated to help him.

However, the authorities believe that they have a strong case and they are still looking for information to punish someone.

Calciomercato says Agnelli was heard by the judges recently “as a person informed on the facts.”

With the club confident that they didn’t do anything wrong, there is probably nothing to worry about.

Suarez has since joined Atletico Madrid instead, while Juventus brought back Alvaro Morata on loan for the rest of the season.