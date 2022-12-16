Andrea Agnelli misses the latest Super League meeting

The European Super League continues to stay alive, and its protagonists met today to discuss the way forward after a recent legal recommendation rocked them.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the president of Barcelona and Real Madrid met, but Juventus could not present Andrea Agnelli.

The former Bianconeri president had resigned from his position as its leader some weeks ago alongside the club’s board of directors.

Juve has not addressed their position since he left the top job at the club, but it seems they will continue to support it.

However, the report says Agnelli was a notable absentee as Joan Laporta and Florentino Perez met.

In the end, they concluded now was the time to stay positive about their idea regardless of their position.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need now is a Super League distraction because the last few weeks have presented us with bigger problems.

When the time is right, we will clarify our position on it. What we need now is to get new leaders and continue to win matches.

Our players went into the break in high spirits after winning six consecutive league games. We expect them to continue winning when Serie A restarts next month.