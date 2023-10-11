Andrea Agnelli’s absence at Juventus’ centenary celebration marking his family’s 100 years of ownership has raised eyebrows, and a recent report indicates that he declined to comment about the Bianconeri.

Andrea Agnelli is regarded as one of the most successful presidents in Juventus’ history, having achieved remarkable success both on and off the field with the club. However, his tenure ended on a sour note as the club encountered serious financial challenges that continue to affect it.

While his presence was anticipated at the celebratory event, he chose not to attend, and a report on Tuttojuve suggests that he might be distancing himself from the club now.

The report alleges that he was asked about Juventus, and his response was simply, “No comments.” This unexpected response raises questions and may indicate a potential rift between Agnelli and his relative John Elkann, who leads the Agnelli family.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that Agnelli does not want to speak about the club, but he may have been hurt by the way his tenure has been demonised following its end.

True fans know he oversaw one of the most successful periods at the club and we will always be grateful for that.