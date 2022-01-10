Andrea Agnelli to miss Super Cup after testing positive for Covid

Andrea Agnelli has become the latest Juventus executive to test positive for covid-19 and he would miss the Super Cup match against Inter Milan this week.

The Bianconeri has seen some of their players and executives test positive for the infectious disease.

Pavel Nedved remains positive and Tuttosport reports that Agnelli is no longer expected at the San Siro for Juve’s next match on Wednesday.

The club president wasn’t at the Stadio Olimpico for the Bianconeri’s game against AS Roma and so has had no contact with the squad.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Agnelli would not be in attendance as Juve looks to earn the first trophy of the season for an Italian club.

The game against the Nerazzurri is expected to be a very tough fixture and one of the hardest we have faced recently.

However, even when we weren’t at our best under Andrea Pirlo last season, we won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Max Allegri has won several trophies as Juve manager including this one and he should help Juve get their hands on this edition.

That doesn’t mean the Bianconeri should underestimate their opponents because that would likely backfire.