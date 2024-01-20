Andrea Agnelli decided against taking a plea bargain in the salary manoeuvre case and has appealed the decision to ban him from football for ten months.

The former Juventus president is adamant that he did not do anything wrong and made the right calls when he led the club.

His conviction that he did the right thing is fueling his desire to get justice after he made an appeal.

However, Calciomercato reveals he has failed and his ten-month ban is upheld.

The sport attorney general said, while delivering his judgement on the appeal:

“The brief presented by the FIGC is acceptable to us, therefore our position is to consider the rejection of the appeal”

Juve FC Says

We have since distanced ourselves from Agnelli, and it is interesting that he is fighting to clear his name.

He has almost nothing to lose, but we do not expect him to ever have a role at Juve again in the future.

Agnelli was the pioneer of so many good things at the club, including the Next Gen team and the J Medical Centre.

However, some of the financial decisions he made towards the end of his tenure were terrible, and we are still recovering from them.