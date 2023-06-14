Andrea Agnelli’s trial has been postponed to later this month

Andrea Agnelli’s hearing regarding his alleged involvement in suspicious relationships between Juventus and other clubs, as well as salary manoeuvres, has been rescheduled to the 27th of June. Unlike the club and some of its former executives who opted for a plea bargain with the authorities, the former Juventus president decided against it.

By rejecting the plea bargain, Agnelli will now face trial, with the original date set for the 15th of the month. However, a report from Calciomercato reveals that Agnelli has requested a postponement, resulting in the trial being rescheduled for a later date in June.

Agnelli firmly believes that he has not committed any wrongdoing and wants the trial to proceed to clear his name. Meanwhile, Juventus has reached an agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and is actively moving forward from the issues left behind by the previous administration.

According to the report, Agnelli has cited “unchangeable work commitments” as the reason for his unavailability on the original trial date, and as a result, he has been granted additional days for the hearing to take place.

The rescheduled hearing will provide Agnelli with an opportunity to present his case and address the allegations made against him, allowing him to defend his reputation and seek a favourable outcome.

Juve FC Says

Agnelli is an experienced executive and we expect that he has employed top lawyers to help him win this case, which is why he opted against striking a deal with the authorities.

This is no longer our problem and we need to focus on preparing for the upcoming season as we bid to ensure we end it much better than the last one.

This will require some tough decisions in the transfer market between now and when it closes.