Andrea Barzagli compares Antonio Conte and Max Allegri

July 11, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Andrea Barzagli has compared Antonio Conte and Max Allegri and discussed what makes them similar.

Both Italian bosses have managed Juve, and Allegri is in his second stint as the club’s manager.

The Bianconeri did badly in his first year back the last time out and wants to do better now.

After winning the Serie A with Inter Milan and Juve, Conte has also won the Premier League with Chelsea, and he is considered one of the best managers in the world.

He is currently in charge of Tottenham in the EPL. Barzagli believes one thing that makes them similar is a desire to win.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Allegri and Conte are different yes, but they have one thing in common: they train to win. And they know how to win. Then one has a technique and one another.”

Allegri and Conte are putting Italian managers on the map around the world, and their success proves that great players and coaches can be created in Italy.

They have done more for the game than managers in some other countries have, and they also show that Italy makes better managers than England despite them having arguably the best league in the world.

