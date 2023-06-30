Andrea Barzagli gives his opinion on Juventus keeping Rabiot

Andrea Barzagli, the former Juventus defender, believes that securing the services of Adrien Rabiot is a positive indication and demonstrates Juventus’ commitment to the upcoming season.

Rabiot’s previous contract with Juventus was set to expire soon, leaving the possibility of his departure looming. However, the French midfielder has now signed a contract extension after Max Allegri, the manager, urged the club to finalise the deal.

Rabiot enjoyed his best season at Juventus in the previous campaign and consistently delivered strong performances until the end of the season. His impressive displays convinced Juventus of his value, prompting the club to prioritise his retention for several more seasons.

As a result, Rabiot will play a leading role in Juventus’ midfield for the upcoming season, showcasing the club’s determination to build a strong squad moving forward. According to Andrea Barzagli, this development is a positive sign for Juventus’ ambitions in the next term.

Reacting to the news, Barzagli said via Tuttojuve:

“The transfer market is gaining momentum now, and we’ll have to see who will come and who will leave. However, the renewal of Rabiot is a positive sign. He is a modern midfielder with a great engine and exceptional quality, which initially went unnoticed by many.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and one way to show we mean business is to keep him in our squad.

We now need to look to add other top players to the group who will complement his efforts in the team.