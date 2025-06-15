Juventus are participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, but unlike in previous eras, they enter the competition without being considered one of the leading contenders for the trophy. The club’s recent lack of success in domestic and European competitions has tempered expectations among fans and pundits alike.

The Bianconeri secured their place at the tournament through their historical coefficient in European football, rather than through recent achievements. Despite being one of the most recognised clubs on the continent, the current Juventus side remains a work in progress, still finding consistency and stability after several transitional seasons.

Barzagli voices cautious expectations for Juventus

Former defender Andrea Barzagli has spoken about Juventus’ chances, expressing a measured perspective on what supporters should expect. While he remains hopeful of a strong showing from the Bianconeri, he is also aware of the strength of the other clubs involved in the competition.

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Barzagli said:

“Will it be successful? It’s hard to say. It’s a new experience, with a lot of tension, and at the end of the season. We don’t know what the players will be like, so I think everything is open. We’ll see what happens. The favourites? Real Madrid, Bayern, hopefully Juventus…”

These comments reflect the broader sentiment surrounding Juventus at the moment. While they retain quality in their squad and have a manager aiming to instil a clear philosophy, the club is still in a rebuilding phase, which makes it difficult to place them in the same tier as clubs like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

(Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Tournament an opportunity for growth

Participating in the Club World Cup is still a valuable experience for Juventus. It offers a chance to test themselves against high-level international opposition, promote their brand in a global market like the United States, and evaluate their squad under pressure. Even without being favourites, Juventus will look to build momentum and perhaps surprise those who are underestimating them.

The competition also serves as a reminder of the standards Juventus are working to reclaim. With a solid showing, they could begin to re-establish themselves as one of Europe’s most feared teams.