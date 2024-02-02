Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has provided insights into the upcoming Derby d’Italia, emphasising the anticipated significance of the fixture in the broader context of the Serie A title race.

Despite both Juventus and Inter Milan having suffered only a single defeat each during the current campaign, the Bianconeri find themselves trailing Inter in the standings due to a higher number of dropped points. This discrepancy in points has positioned Juventus behind Inter, even though the Nerazzurri have played one game less.

Barzagli underscores the critical nature of the impending clash, acknowledging that a victory for Juventus in the upcoming weekend fixture would not only propel them back to the top of the table but also inject renewed vigour into their pursuit of the Serie A title.

Barzagli believes that fixture is a very important one in the title race and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is a very heartfelt match, for the clubs, for the fans and at this juncture also for the league table. The impact that this match can have on the championship is strong, so it will be a special and intense week. And a player can’t help but think about it completely. Any detail takes you back to the importance of the match, even if it’s just a friend asking you a ticket”.

Juve FC Says

We have to win in Milan and cannot overemphasise that, which means this weekend could be the most important in the title race.

Inter will also be under pressure, knowing they can pull clear if they secure victory.