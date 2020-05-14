Andrea Barzagli leaves Juve staff

Andrea Barzagli has left the Juventus coaching staff having spent just half a season with the club.

The legendary Bianconeri defender spent nine seasons on the pitch before calling time on his playing career and joining Maurizio Sarri’s training.

Players had mentioned his influence behind the scenes while Matthijs De Ligt and Merih Demiral were among the players to directly benefit from his experience.

La Stampa and Goal Italia now report that Barzagli has left the coaching staff, and consequently, Juventus, with immediate effect.

The club are yet to officially the news.

