Andrea Barzagli praises Juventus stalwart amidst reports he could leave soon

Former Juventus man, Andrea Barzagli has praised Giorgio Chiellini amidst reports the defender could leave the Bianconeri at the end of this season.

Chiellini has a deal at the club until 2023, but now that Italy has failed to qualify for the next World Cup, he could decide to end his playing career early.

Barzagli was his teammate at Juve during his playing days, and he only has good words to say about the defender.

Speaking on his future recently, he insists Chiellini’s performances have remained excellent, and the defender knows how to take care of his body.

He also expects the Azzurri star to know when to end his career as a footballer.

“On the pitch the performances are excellent and he will know it, because he is truly an exceptional defender and will know what to do”. Barzagli told DAZN as quoted by Tutto Sport.

“He is such an intelligent person that he knows very well how to manage himself and therefore he will know very well what to decide.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has truly mastered his body and will know when to stop playing, as Barzagli has said.

He is probably discussing that with the club now if it would be at the end of this campaign.

We need to prepare for his departure, even if it doesn’t happen until the end of his deal in 2023.