Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has shed light on how Giorgio Chiellini used to intimidate attackers during their time together after Chiellini retired from professional football.

Barzagli, along with Leonardo Bonucci and Chiellini, formed the renowned BBC defense at Juventus, which proved highly successful when they played together.

Although all three have now left the club, with Bonucci being the only one still playing professionally after moving to Union Berlin in the summer, Chiellini has garnered praise for his distinguished career following his retirement.

Barzagli has shared insights into witnessing his former teammate, Chiellini, instill fear in attackers, highlighting the impact of the formidable defensive trio during their time at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiellini as a teammate? An excellent teammate, fantastic, cultured, the wise man of the group. On the pitch, he gave confidence, the feeling of saying luckily, he plays with me. The thing that made me laugh the most in the match was when he managed to make the attacker nervous, he got a foul.

“It was difficult for an attacker. By fouling they also had to give him a high five. he stood up and high-fived the attacker.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini was one of the finest defenders in the world and delivered for us whenever he stepped on the pitch.

It would be hard for us to get another defender who will be consistent for such a long time again and he could return to the group in a coaching or administrative role.