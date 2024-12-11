Juventus faces Manchester City in the Champions League this evening in what promises to be a defining test for the Bianconeri. Juve has had a strong season overall, losing only one game, but that loss came in the Champions League, leaving them at risk of elimination from the tournament.

After starting their European campaign with two consecutive victories, Juventus has struggled to maintain momentum, failing to win any of their last three matches. This has made tonight’s game against City a must-win scenario if they hope to advance to the next stage.

Although Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, is not in top form, their recent struggles could provide Juventus with an opportunity to pull off a crucial victory. However, the Old Lady recognises that this match will likely be their toughest challenge yet in the competition. A victory over a club as elite as City could serve as a turning point, sparking a resurgence in form and bolstering confidence for the remainder of the season.

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli shared his thoughts on the game, cautioning against underestimating City despite their difficulties. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “I wouldn’t trust the English team in their difficult moment, and I’m convinced that Motta’s team will do the same, also because they’re coming off many draws and need a win that will take their minds off things and give them confidence. It will be tough, but it’s on those European nights that sometimes the spark comes out and changes the season.”

Juventus undoubtedly has a capable squad, but this match represents their most formidable test of the campaign so far. A positive result could be transformative, but overcoming City’s immense quality will demand an exceptional performance from the Italian side.