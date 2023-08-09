Juventus has faced a trophy drought over the past two seasons, a streak that the Bianconeri are determined to break as swiftly as possible.

Max Allegri was anticipated to be dismissed at the conclusion of the previous season. However, Juventus has chosen to maintain their confidence in Allegri and hold onto him, harbouring optimism that he can engineer a turnaround for the team.

The pursuit of ending this title-less period has impacted Juventus’ approach in the transfer market. The club is seeking signings that can yield an immediate impact, aligning with their goal of securing new silverware.

This objective has manifested in their willingness to consider a swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic for Romelu Lukaku, a player in the latter stages of his career. This strategic approach, aimed at achieving instant success, has drawn commentary from pundit Andrea Bosco.

He says as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri is building a team for the next Scudetto but not for the near future, and I think this is a decidedly short-sighted view.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been around the game for a long time and knows it would be hard to justify going three seasons without a trophy.

This is why the gaffer is looking for a quick fix and we all know we need it. Any decision that ends our trophy drought would have been justified.