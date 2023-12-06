Andrea Cambiaso anticipates a challenging match as Juventus prepares to face Napoli in their upcoming league fixture.

With Juventus in pursuit of Inter Milan in the race for the Italian league crown, securing a victory against Napoli becomes crucial. Napoli, the defending champions of the Scudetto, has encountered setbacks, having lost their last two competitive games, including a defeat to Inter Milan in their most recent match despite a strong start.

Juventus, on the other hand, has enjoyed a positive run in recent weeks, even securing a draw against league leaders Inter. However, Cambiaso emphasises the importance of not underestimating Napoli, a team determined to win and defend their league title this season. Recognising the hunger and ambition of their Naples opponents, Cambiaso acknowledges that the upcoming fixture will be a formidable challenge for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We hope to replicate, two years ago it was a good thing to score. It will be a match with two strong teams, Napoli will be pretty tough, they’re coming off two defeats and we’re pretty hungry.”

Juve FC Says

We will face Napoli on a fine run of form, but all that could be undone if we underestimate them.

They worked very hard to be champions last season and still have some very good players to cause us problems.