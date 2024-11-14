Andrea Cambiaso has become a valuable asset to Juventus due to his remarkable versatility on the field. The Italian defender, who can play as a left-back, right-back, and wing-back on either wing, provides the Bianconeri with numerous tactical options throughout the season. This flexibility makes him a regular feature in the team, as he can slot into various roles depending on the team’s needs or match situation. However, while versatility is an advantage for the team, it can sometimes be a disadvantage for the player, as it may prevent him from establishing a single, specialised position.

When asked about his preferred role on the pitch, Cambiaso responded, as quoted by Tuttosport: “I try to make myself useful for what benefits the team and in response to what the opponents do. I don’t have a preferred role. On the left, I play more along the touchline, while on the right, I tend to move more into the centre of the field.”

For Juventus, having a player like Cambiaso is a major benefit, as he can step in and perform effectively across various positions, offering tactical flexibility in different games. His ability to adapt to different roles as needed makes him an essential part of the squad, especially during tight schedules or when injuries disrupt the regular lineup.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Cambiaso is also recognized for his leadership qualities. He has established himself as one of the finest characters in the Juventus dressing room, and many fans and pundits see him as a potential future captain of the team. His work ethic, adaptability, and positive attitude make him a key figure for the club, and his continued growth could see him take on even more responsibility in the coming years.