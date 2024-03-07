Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso has commented on the team’s season goal, emphasising that their primary objective from the beginning of the campaign was to secure a finish inside the top four, and that remains unchanged.

Despite recent struggles, the Bianconeri currently hold a position in the top two, ensuring they meet their original goal.

However, as they vied for the top spot and spent some time engaged in a tough battle with Inter Milan, there were higher expectations for the team’s performance.

Juventus fans were optimistic about ending their league trophy drought this season, but that appears unlikely as Inter has established a considerable lead at the top of the standings. Cambiaso maintains that their objective has consistently been to secure a place within the top four.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri was very good at making me immediately understand this different concept, this way of being of Juve. Our objective this year has never changed, regardless of what has been said. It was to return to the Champions League, what remains is to return to the Champions League. And we’ll be back.”

Juve FC Says

The boys made us dream of more, and we forgot how big it would be if we finished inside the top four.

Now we have to appreciate that because Inter is simply a brilliant team, and from every indication, this is their year to be the champions of Italy.