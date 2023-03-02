Andrea Cambiaso is impressing Juventus at Bologna

Andrea Cambiaso was reportedly close to returning to Juventus in the last transfer window as the Bianconeri sort to cut his loan spell short by six months.

Somehow, that never happened and the winger has remained at his temporary home for the rest of the term.

However, that attempt was because Juve has been impressed by his performances so far and believes the 23-year-old could do a job for them if he returned.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri have been watching him and believe he has what it takes to strengthen their group.

The defender has impressed the club so much that they intend to keep him as an alternative to Filip Kostic from next season.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso had a lot of potential which is why we added him to our group in the first place, but the youngster could still get better.

At Bologna, he is getting the games he needs, which is good news for us and we will get a much better player when he returns.

However, Kostic isn’t the only player in his spot, with Samuel Iling-Junior also available for that left wing.

We might have to offload one of them in the summer when he returns to the club.