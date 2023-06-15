Andrea Cambiaso is set for a big role at Juventus next season

Juventus has acquired the services of Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa due to the player’s evident potential to become one of the top talents in Italy.

In order to provide Cambiaso with sufficient playing time and experience, Juventus loaned him out to Bologna for the previous season. The full-back performed well during his loan spell and is now set to rejoin Juventus for pre-season training, as the club aims to strengthen its squad.

Although Juventus has been linked with other full-back signings in recent months, the potential emergence of Cambiaso might negate the need for additional acquisitions in that position. According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus views Cambiaso as an ideal player to compete with Mattia de Sciglio for the upcoming season.

With the anticipated departure of Juan Cuadrado, Juventus will rely on both Cambiaso and de Sciglio to contribute as their primary full-back options. The club’s decision to trust in Cambiaso’s abilities demonstrates their belief in his potential and their desire to bolster their squad with talented young players.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso joined us as one of the finest full-backs in the country and we have the chance to develop his talents.

Sending him out on loan last season was a good decision and we expect to reap the benefits from the next campaign.

If he continues to do well on our books, we will have no need to spend money on a new full-back for a very long time.