REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JUNE 9: Luciano Spalletti head coach of Italy embraces Andrea Cambiaso of Italy during the FIFA 2026 Qualifier between Italy and Moldova at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on June 09, 2025 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso opened up on his reunion with Luciano Spalletti, while also discussing his favourite role on the pitch.

The 25-year-old helped the newly-appointed manager earn a win on his club debut, as he scored the second goal against Cremonese, which turned out to be the winner, as Saturday’s contest ended 2-1.

Filip Kostic had broken the deadlock early on, while Jamie Vardy’s late strike wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Andrea Cambiaso cherishing Luciano Spalletti reunion

Cambiaso is one of the few Juventus players who are already familiar with Spalletti, having played under his tutelage in the Italian national team.

Although the 66-year-old’s tenure with the Azzurri was largely disappointing, the Juventus star expressed his delight with the reunion, while revealing what the manager told him when they met at Continassa.

“I was happy with his arrival. He’s a coach who, I certainly don’t have to say how good he’s been throughout his career. He’s done well everywhere,” said Cambiaso in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“I’ll tell you something about Mr Spalletti: when we first met at Continassa, he told me he was still upset about the national team, so that says a lot about his passion for this sport.

“I’m happy to see him again; I’m convinced he can give us a huge hand.”

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

The former Bologna player was displeased with the way the team conceded in the final stages of the match, but he remains upbeat thanks to the much-needed victory.

“We conceded a goal that could and should have been avoided,” he told Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“We allowed them to reopen a game that was already over, but the important thing is that we won.”

Cambiaso enjoys playing on the right side

Cambiaso is versatile enough to play on both wings and occasionally in the middle of the park. However, he admitted that he feels most comfortable on the right flank.

“Playing on the right is easier for me. This definitely helped me today. I found good opportunities centrally, and it’s easier to get into the field.”

The Italian is originally a left-back, but Spalletti had often deployed him on the right wing to accommodate Federico Dimarco with the national team.

He also started on the right side on Saturday, before switching to the left in the final 10 minutes, when Joao Mario replaced Filip Kostic.